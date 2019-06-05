Zorin OS 15.2 is here ⋅ See what's new
“Zorin OS 15 is just so clean and polished. I don’t really anticipate a learning curve for new users.”
“Zorin OS is without question one of the best Linux distros currently available”
“It has everything in terms of offering a friendly and usable experience to those coming from… Windows or macOS”
“When speed is of the essence, Zorin OS really shines”
Easy to use
A powerful desktop you already know how to use.
Zorin OS is designed to be easy, so you won't need to learn anything to get started. The Zorin Appearance app lets you change the desktop to resemble the environment you're familiar with, whether it's Windows, macOS or Linux.
Rock solid & reliable.
Built on an Ubuntu Linux foundation, Zorin OS runs on the same Open Source software that powers the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA, and more.
Resistant to viruses.
Thanks to Linux's advanced security features, Zorin OS is resistant to viruses. Security patches and software updates are available for years to come.
Fast
Speedy on computers old & new.
Zorin OS works lightning fast and doesn't slow down with updates. The Lite edition runs snappy on computers as old as 15 years, so you can breathe new life into old PCs.
Apps & Games
The power to do anything.
From a full Microsoft Office-compatible office suite to professional photo editing software, Zorin OS comes with powerful apps out of the box. Countless more apps and games are available from the Software store and Steam.
Privacy
Your data belongs to you.
Zorin OS doesn't collect personal data, so advertisers and governments can't spy on your activity. Because Zorin OS is Open Source, anyone can view its source code to ensure its security. It also comes with a firewall, so you can stay safe from attempts to compromise your information.
Compatible.
Your office documents, music, videos and photos simply work. You can even run many Windows apps using Wine.
Flexible.
You can install Zorin OS alongside Windows or macOS, and choose which OS to use at boot-up.
Accessible.
Zorin OS is translated into over 50 languages and comes pre-loaded with assistive technologies.